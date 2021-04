White sox sixth. Tim Anderson singles to shallow infield. Adam Eaton lines out to second base to Nick Solak. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Jose Abreu singles to shallow center field. Yoan Moncada to third. Luis Robert walks. Jose Abreu to second. Luis Robert to second. Jose Abreu to third. Yoan Moncada scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers ninth. Jose Trevino strikes out swinging. Willie Calhoun homers to center field. Brock Holt flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert. David Dahl strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, White sox 1.

White sox ninth. Luis Robert singles to third base. Yasmani Grandal out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, John King to Nate Lowe. Luis Robert to second. Yermin Mercedes is intentionally walked. Billy Hamilton strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal doubles to deep right field. Yermin Mercedes to third. Luis Robert scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Rangers 1.