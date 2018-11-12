Texas AP high school football poll

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Allen (22) (10-0) 247 1 2. Galena Park North Shore (3) (9-0) 213 2 3. Converse Judson (9-0) 186 3 4. Longview (10-0) 172 4 5. Duncanville (9-0) 153 5 6. Southlake Carroll (10-0) 118 6 7. Katy (9-1) 104 7 8. Austin Westlake (9-1) 86 8 9. Cypress Ranch (10-0) 49 9 10. Lake Travis (8-1) 28 10

Others receiving votes: Haltom City 6. Humble Atascocita 6. Cedar Hill 3. Austin Vandegrift 3. Pearland 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Aledo (21) (10-0) 245 1 2. Dallas Highland Park (3) (10-0) 216 2 3. Denton Ryan (1) (10-0) 204 3 4. Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) 170 4 5. Lufkin (9-1) 150 5 6. Hutto (9-0) 128 6 7. Lubbock Cooper (10-0) 84 7 8. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) 71 8 9. Frisco Reedy (10-0) 51 9 10. SA Wagner (9-1) 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Manvel 9. College Station 5. Huntsville 4. Angleton 3. Marshall 3. Tyler 1. Lewisville The Colony 1. Magnolia West 1. A&M Consolidated 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Carthage (19) (10-0) 241 1 2. Argyle (5) (10-0) 229 2 3. Liberty Hill (8-1) 196 3 4. Waco La Vega (1) (8-2) 154 4 5. Cuero (9-1) 122 5 6. Midlothian Heritage (9-1) 112 6 7. Sealy (10-0) 99 7 8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) 76 8 9. Jasper (10-0) 66 9 10. Glen Rose (8-1) 31 10

Others receiving votes: Sweeny 12. Lorena 9. Giddings 9. Paris 8. Stephenville 5. WF Hirschi 3. Sunnyvale 2. Levelland 1.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Newton (25) (9-0) 250 1 2. Gunter (10-0) 221 2 3. Brock (9-1) 164 3 4. Canadian (9-1) 159 4 5. Childress (9-1) 114 5 6. Clifton (10-0) 99 6 7. Jefferson (10-0) 98 7 8. Franklin (8-1) 72 8 9. Gladewater (9-1) 51 9 10. Shallowater (10-0) 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Cisco 27. Cameron Yoe 20. Waskom 18. Edna 12. Big Sandy Harmony 7. Abernathy 6. Buffalo 6. Woodville 6. Yoakum 4. Goliad 4.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Mason (20) (10-0) 241 1 2. Wellington (4) (10-0) 221 2 3. Mart (9-1) 183 3 4. Shiner (9-1) 161 4 5. New Deal (1) (9-0) 148 5 6. Falls City (10-0) 121 6 7. Price Carlisle (10-0) 110 7 8. Muenster (9-1) 90 8 9. Refugio (8-2) 63 9 10. Iraan (9-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: San Saba 13. Grapeland 6. Burton 2. Sundown 1.