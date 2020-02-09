Texas 81, Texas Tech 66
Collier 4-11 2-2 10, Holmes 2-9 2-2 6, Sutton 6-12 5-8 20, Taylor 3-8 4-6 11, Underwood 2-5 3-4 7, Allen-Taylor 1-4 2-2 4, Higgs 7-10 0-0 14, Palmer 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 3-4 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 19-26 81
Brewer 11-20 1-3 23, Gordon 2-7 0-0 6, Adams 4-12 0-0 11, Carr 4-10 0-0 9, Goodson 2-4 4-4 9, Dillard 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 3-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 5-7 66
|Texas
|16
|22
|25
|18
|—
|81
|Texas Tech
|22
|17
|19
|8
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Texas 4-12 (Collier 0-2, Sutton 3-3, Taylor 1-4, Underwood 0-2, Higgs 0-1), Texas Tech 7-23 (Gordon 2-7, Adams 3-8, Carr 1-4, Goodson 1-3, Dillard 0-1). Assists_Texas 10 (Sutton 6), Texas Tech 14 (Gordon 4). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Brewer, Adams. Rebounds_Texas 43 (Holmes 4-8), Texas Tech 32 (Brewer 5-12). Total Fouls_Texas 16, Texas Tech 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,783.