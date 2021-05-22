Skip to main content
Texas 7, Houston 5

Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 5 11 5 Totals 38 7 10 7
Altuve 2b 6 0 1 2 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0
Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 Solak 2b 5 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1
Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 Gallo rf 2 2 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 García cf 5 1 2 5
Tucker rf 5 1 2 0 Dahl dh 3 0 0 0
Díaz ss 2 0 1 1 Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 2 1 1 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 0
Castro c 5 1 3 1 Holt 3b 4 1 1 1
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 2 0
Houston 010 000 030 1 5
Texas 001 210 000 3 7

E_Holt 2 (2). LOB_Houston 14, Texas 6. 2B_Díaz (7), Correa (10), Castro (4), García (3). HR_Holt (1), García (12). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (10), Tucker (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Ivey 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 3
Emanuel 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bielak 1 1 0 0 0 2
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1
Abreu L,2-3 BS,0-3 2-3 1 3 2 1 1
Texas
Gibson 6 4 1 1 2 4
Martin H,2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Wood H,1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rodríguez H,6 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
Kennedy BS,11-12 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Hearn W,2-1 1 0 1 0 1 2

HBP_Gibson (Alvarez). WP_Ivey.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Miller.

T_4:08. A_30,445 (40,300).