Texas 7, Boston 5

Boston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 31 7 7 7 M.Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 Choo rf 2 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Centeno ph-c 2 0 1 0 Calhoun lf 2 2 1 1 Martinez dh 3 1 2 0 Santana cf 4 2 1 4 Travis 1b-lf 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1 Holt 3b 4 1 1 0 Solak dh 4 0 2 1 G.Hernández rf 4 0 1 1 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 2 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 León c-1b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 0 Owings ss 3 1 1 1

Boston 000 300 200 — 5 Texas 000 140 20x — 7

E_Travis (4). DP_Boston 1, Texas 1. LOB_Boston 5, Texas 6. 2B_G.Hernández (1), Solak (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (21), Owings (1), Santana (27), Calhoun (21), Odor (29). SB_Santana (19), Kiner-Falefa (3), Andrus (29), Solak (2), Martinez (2), Centeno (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Lakins 2 0 0 0 1 1 Johnson 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 T.Kelley H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Shawaryn BS,0-1 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Weber L,2-4 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Poyner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Velázquez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Texas Minor W,14-10 8 2-3 10 5 5 2 9 Leclerc S,14-18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Will Little; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, John Libka.

T_3:02. A_24,612 (49,115).