Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 12 7 Totals 35 6 10 6
Choo rf 5 1 2 1 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0
DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1
Andrus ss 5 0 2 2 Santander rf 5 1 1 2
Calhoun lf 5 2 2 4 Núñez dh 4 0 2 0
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Santana 3b 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
Odor dh 4 0 2 0 Williams cf 4 0 1 0
Heineman cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Severino c 3 1 1 0
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 0 Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 2 1 0 Wynns c 0 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 1 1 0
R.Martin ss 2 1 1 3
Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Texas 103 000 300 7
Baltimore 130 020 000 6

DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Choo (29), Heineman (5), Odor (25), Alberto (21). HR_Calhoun 2 (18), Mancini (30), R.Martin (5), Santander (18). S_Alberto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Burke 5 6 6 6 2 1
B.Martin W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clase H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montero H,6 1 2 0 0 0 0
Leclerc S,11-15 1 1 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Bundy 6 8 5 5 1 4
Fry L,1-8 0 1 2 2 2 0
Armstrong BS,4-6 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 2

Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:03. A_10,596 (45,971).