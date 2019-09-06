https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Texas-3-Baltimore-1-14417845.php
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|1
|10
|1
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini rf-1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heineman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Solak dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Stewart pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Williams pr-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wilkerson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Martin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Allard (2), Clase (1), Severino (8), Stewart (2). DP_Texas 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Forsythe (17), Mancini (31), Trumbo (3), Williams (1). HR_Solak (2). SF_Núñez (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Allard W,4-0
|6
|1-3
|8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Clase H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc S,10-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Means L,10-10
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bleier
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kline
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Bleier (Odor), Kline (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:35. A_8,209 (45,971).
