Houston 0 16 0 14—30
Philadelphia 7 6 10 9—32
First Quarter

Phi_Sproles 37 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 6:32.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 30, 14:52.

Hou_Watson 5 run (kick failed), 10:23.

Phi_Ertz 1 pass from Foles (pass failed), 3:08.

Hou_Watson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 1:17.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 47, 5:31.

Phi_Agholor 83 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 2:18.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Ertz 23 pass from Foles (kick failed), 10:21.

Hou_Foreman 20 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 4:41.

Hou_Smith 35 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 2:04.

Phi_FG Elliott 35, :00.

A_69,696.

___

Hou Phi
First downs 25 25
Total Net Yards 371 519
Rushes-yards 19-62 22-57
Passing 309 462
Punt Returns 1-8 1-11
Kickoff Returns 5-122 4-96
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-40-0 35-50-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-30 1-9
Punts 4-40.3 2-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 10-61 11-105
Time of Possession 26:15 33:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Watson 8-49, Blue 4-14, Foreman 7-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Sproles 9-32, Adams 11-21, Smallwood 1-3, Foles 1-1.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 29-40-0-339. Philadelphia, Foles 35-49-1-471, Sudfeld 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 9-104, Carter 6-61, Blue 4-26, D.Thomas 3-37, Akins 2-33, Foreman 2-28, Griffin 2-15, Smith 1-35. Philadelphia, Ertz 12-110, Agholor 5-116, Smallwood 4-24, Jeffery 3-82, Sproles 3-76, Goedert 3-30, Matthews 2-13, Tate 2-13, Rodgers 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.