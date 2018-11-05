Houston 7 9 0 3—19
Denver 3 7 7 0—17
First Quarter

Hou_J.Thomas 7 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 10:53.

Den_FG McManus 44, 4:42.

Second Quarter

Hou_Hopkins 16 pass from Watson (kick failed), 11:05.

Den_Booker 14 run (McManus kick), 5:33.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 46, :00.

Third Quarter

Den_Heuerman 12 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), 5:57.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 14:06.

A_76,270.

___

Hou Den
First downs 17 19
Total Net Yards 290 348
Rushes-yards 33-98 20-75
Passing 192 273
Punt Returns 2-16 6-17
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-24-0 26-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-21 2-17
Punts 6-51.2 5-47.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-60 8-50
Time of Possession 32:29 27:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Blue 15-39, Watson 6-38, L.Miller 12-21. Denver, Lindsay 17-60, Booker 3-15.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 17-24-0-213. Denver, Keenum 26-42-0-290.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 10-105, De.Thomas 3-61, L.Miller 2-27, Griffin 1-13, J.Thomas 1-7. Denver, Heuerman 10-83, Sanders 6-47, Sutton 3-57, Lindsay 2-24, Booker 2-9, LaCosse 1-44, Patrick 1-17, Janovich 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 62, McManus 51.