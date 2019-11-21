Tennessee drafts rules, hires director for sports betting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is releasing proposed rules and has hired a director for its online-only sports betting program. But there’s still no indication of when people can start placing bets.

At Tennessee’s first state sports betting advisory council meeting Thursday, ex-Tennessee Lottery official and current consultant Wanda Young Wilson said draft rules will be sent to council members Thursday and posted online Friday or Monday. Thirty days of public and council comment will follow before the lottery board considers the rules. Vendor applications will come next.

Wilson said Tennessee has struggled without a blueprint as the first state with only mobile sports betting and wants to do it right. There’s no deadline for betting to start up.

Nevada gaming law veteran Jennifer Roberts will become the sports betting program’s director Dec. 2.