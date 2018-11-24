Temple routs UConn, Huskies set NCAA records for futility

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Receiver Isaiah Wright scored on a run and a kickoff return as Temple routed UConn 57-7 on Saturday and the Huskies finished the season with several records for defensive futility.

The Owls (8-4, 7-1 American), who started the year 0-2, finished the regular season with three straight wins and victories in six of their final seven games.

It took Temple just two minutes to go 71 yards for the first score of the game, an 18-yard run from Wright on an option play. After UConn tied the game at 7 a few minutes later, Wright took the kickoff at the 1-yard-line, and went 99 yards straight up the middle of the field for a touchdown.

The Owls scored on seven of their eight first-half possessions and led 40-7 after two quarters. They finished with 516 total yards.

The Huskies (1-11, 0-8) this season gave up the most yards (7,409), yards per game (617.4), points (605) and points per game (50.41) of any major college football team in NCAA history.

Kevin Mensah rushed 24 times for 94 yards for UConn, giving him 1,045 yards for the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: The Huskies did not beat an FBS opponent this season. The Huskies also went winless in conference play for the first time since it went 0-4 in the Yankee Conference in 1954.

Temple: Wright now has three returns for scores this season. He also had punt returns of 73 yards against USF and 59 yards against East Carolina this season. Temple's defense or special teams have scored in nine of the Owl's 12 games.

UP NEXT

UConn's season is over.

Temple awaits a bowl bid.

