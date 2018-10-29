Teen star Alphonso Davies dazzles in Whitecaps' finale

Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies celebrates his first goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 28, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) less Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies celebrates his first goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 28, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The ... more Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP

Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies (67) celebrates his second goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) less Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies (67) celebrates his second goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Darryl ... more Photo: Darryl Dyck, AP

Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies, back, celebrates a goal as Portland Timbers' Dairon Asprilla watches during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 28, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) less Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies, back, celebrates a goal as Portland Timbers' Dairon Asprilla watches during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 28, 2018. ... more Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP



Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Teen star Alphonso Davies dazzles in Whitecaps' finale 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alphonso Davies put on one last show for Vancouver fans, scoring twice in the Whitecaps' 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Davies is headed to Germany after the Whitecaps (13-13-8) reached a record-breaking $22 million transfer deal with soccer giant Bayern Munich in July. He finished the season with eight goals and 11 assists.

Andres Flores scored for the Timbers (15-10-9).

Davies opened the scoring in the 28th minute, getting off a left-footed shot from the top of the box. The ball sailed past diving goalkeeper Jeff Attinella. Three minutes later, Davies stole the ball off the feet of a Timbers player right outside the Portland net, then popped it into the back left corner. The teen celebrated with a choreographed dance with striker Kei Kamara.