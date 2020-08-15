Recommended Video:

ERA H ER BB SO Sh Sv
Los Angeles 2.40 138 51 62 183 2 6
St. Louis 3.77 31 18 9 37 0 1
Chicago 3.88 117 66 50 146 2 5
Colorado 3.94 157 74 45 141 1 7
Miami 4.04 99 50 47 101 2 6
Milwaukee 4.16 137 74 66 192 2 4
Cincinnati 4.27 136 82 72 230 1 2
Washington 4.37 143 72 59 143 1 3
San Diego 4.55 168 93 57 177 1 6
Atlanta 4.55 162 90 82 169 2 4
New York 5.00 187 103 63 194 1 4
San Francisco 5.16 174 105 82 149 0 5
Pittsburgh 5.55 159 99 81 168 0 1
Arizona 5.62 175 108 73 186 0 4
Philadelphia 5.95 153 84 38 130 1 2
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
IP H BB SO W L ERA
Lester ChC 17 7 4 9 2 0 1.06
Wainwright StL 6 3 1 5 1 0 1.50
Fried Atl 22 13 6 21 3 0 1.59
Lamet SD 28 15 8 36 2 1 1.59
Kelly Ari 26 21 3 22 3 1 1.71
Darvish ChC 24 14 4 27 3 1 1.88
S.Gray Cin 30 19 9 45 4 1 2.05
Márquez Col 26 18 6 27 2 2 2.08
López Mia 16 14 4 19 2 1 2.25
Freeland Col 25 21 7 13 2 0 2.45
deGrom NYM 22 16 5 28 2 0 2.45
Corbin Was 18 15 3 20 2 0 2.50
Urías LAD 21 18 6 13 2 0 2.53
Fedde Was 17 18 9 5 1 1 2.55
Flaherty StL 7 6 0 6 1 0 2.57
Gallen Ari 23 20 7 28 0 0 2.74
Scherzer Was 19 16 10 29 1 1 2.75
Davies SD 22 16 3 18 2 2 2.78
Nola Phi 19 10 2 29 1 1 2.79
Mills ChC 19 10 6 14 2 1 2.84
Wheeler Phi 18 19 5 8 2 0 2.89
Peterson NYM 21 17 8 17 3 1 2.91
Hendricks ChC 26 24 2 20 3 1 3.08
Woodruff Mil 25 20 7 30 1 1 3.16
Richards SD 21 20 7 19 1 1 3.74
Castillo Cin 23 25 8 31 0 2 3.91
Senzatela Col 23 24 5 18 3 0 3.91
Stripling LAD 22 20 6 20 3 1 3.97
Williams Pit 20 19 6 18 1 3 3.98
Arrieta Phi 15 17 2 14 1 2 4.02
Cueto SF 25 19 11 19 1 0 4.62
Paddack SD 25 26 4 22 2 2 4.91
J.Gray Col 19 23 4 9 0 2 6.41