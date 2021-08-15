Love 'dinged' in Packers' 26-7 preseason loss to Texans STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 15, 2021 12:31 a.m.
1 of8 Houston Texans' Jonathan Greenard causes a fumble by Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Houston Texans' Tyrod Taylor drops back during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Houston Texans' Davis Mills warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's pro debut ended earlier than expected.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Love “kind of got dinged” while getting sacked by Jonathan Greenard late in the first half of the Packers' 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday night. Greenard came from Love's blind side and stripped the ball from him to force a fumble.