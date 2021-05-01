Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 21 Brayden Point 50 22 24 46 9 11 6 0 5 122 .180 F 18 Ondrej Palat 50 15 30 45 7 24 7 0 6 102 .147 D 77 Victor Hedman 50 9 35 44 7 26 1 0 2 129 .070 F 91 Steven Stamkos 38 17 17 34 4 16 10 0 1 91 .187 F 37 Yanni Gourde 50 17 16 33 6 30 2 0 4 105 .162 F 17 Alex Killorn 50 14 16 30 3 33 4 0 1 104 .135 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 50 2 26 28 6 24 0 0 0 98 .020 F 20 Blake Coleman 49 12 15 27 13 31 1 1 3 104 .115 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 44 9 13 22 2 10 1 2 3 68 .132 F 9 Tyler Johnson 49 7 13 20 0 14 2 0 1 66 .106 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 50 12 6 18 7 10 1 0 2 51 .235 F 14 Patrick Maroon 50 4 14 18 3 48 2 0 0 39 .103 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 50 6 10 16 12 43 0 0 1 67 .090 D 81 Erik Cernak 40 4 11 15 11 36 0 0 0 75 .053 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 46 4 8 12 14 12 0 0 0 78 .051 F 79 Ross Colton 24 8 3 11 6 2 0 0 4 32 .250 D 44 Jan Rutta 33 0 8 8 13 16 0 0 0 46 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 19 3 2 5 2 4 0 0 0 18 .167 D 52 Cal Foote 35 1 2 3 9 29 0 0 0 40 .025 D 2 Luke Schenn 33 1 2 3 0 32 0 0 0 35 .029 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 10 2 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 19 .105 D 5 Andreas Borgman 7 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 5 0 1 1 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 58 David Savard 8 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 10 .000 D 56 Ben Thomas 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 50 169 281 450 132 478 38 3 33 1511 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 50 128 222 350 -153 488 28 2 15 1427 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 39 2343 2.1 30 8 1 5 82 1150 0.929 0 4 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 10 594 3.23 4 5 1 0 32 250 0.872 0 0 2 33 Chris Gibson 1 54 4.44 0 1 0 0 4 17 0.765 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 50 3024 2.36 34 14 2 5 118 1417 .910 169 281 478 OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3024 3.1 16 27 7 2 155 1497 .888 128 222 488 More for youSportsUConn men's basketball sports performance director departsBy Dan BrechlinSportsRugby returns to Connecticut high schools with modified...By Scott Ericson