Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 77 Victor Hedman 22 4 18 22 10 18 0 0 0 52 .077 F 91 Steven Stamkos 20 11 10 21 7 10 5 0 1 53 .208 F 21 Brayden Point 22 7 13 20 6 11 2 0 2 61 .115 F 18 Ondrej Palat 22 9 9 18 3 4 6 0 4 47 .191 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 22 1 14 15 8 14 0 0 0 38 .026 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 16 7 7 14 10 4 1 2 2 31 .226 F 17 Alex Killorn 22 5 9 14 9 14 1 0 1 47 .106 F 37 Yanni Gourde 22 6 5 11 5 18 0 0 1 38 .158 F 9 Tyler Johnson 21 4 6 10 2 4 1 0 0 31 .129 F 20 Blake Coleman 21 4 5 9 7 19 1 0 1 44 .091 F 19 Barclay Goodrow 22 5 4 9 8 13 0 0 1 27 .185 F 7 Mathieu Joseph 22 5 3 8 2 4 1 0 2 26 .192 F 14 Patrick Maroon 22 2 4 6 1 30 1 0 0 20 .100 D 27 Ryan McDonagh 22 2 4 6 6 8 0 0 0 34 .059 D 44 Jan Rutta 21 0 6 6 12 14 0 0 0 29 .000 F 92 Alexander Volkov 16 3 2 5 3 4 0 0 0 15 .200 D 81 Erik Cernak 19 0 4 4 5 10 0 0 0 35 .000 F 46 Gemel Smith 4 0 3 3 3 9 0 0 0 0 .000 F 79 Ross Colton 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 .500 D 52 Cal Foote 15 1 0 1 8 4 0 0 0 13 .077 D 2 Luke Schenn 16 0 1 1 -3 14 0 0 0 13 .000 F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 60 Alex Barre-Boulet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 22 77 129 206 111 230 19 2 16 658 .117 OPPONENT TOTALS 22 44 78 122 -123 236 9 1 5 623 .071 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 18 1082 1.66 14 3 1 3 30 516 0.942 0 1 0 35 Curtis McElhinney 4 242 2.72 2 1 1 0 11 104 0.894 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 22 1333 1.86 16 4 2 3 41 620 .929 77 129 230 OPPONENT TOTALS 22 1333 3.14 6 14 2 2 69 650 .883 44 78 236 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. St. John's: Time, TV and what you need to...SportsGeorgetown at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges