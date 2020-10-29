https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-L-A-Dodgers-Runs-15683046.php Tampa Bay-L.A. Dodgers Runs Published 8:15 pm EDT, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Class action lawsuit filed against UB for non-relevant fees 2 Kent scarecrow contest aims to rally community spirit 3 Rail service resumes on Metro-North’s Waterbury line 4 YNHH coronavirus cases up by 50% in 2 weeks, more patients in ICU 5 Carter, Allie-Brennan differ on police bill, other issues 6 Stratford school re-entry plan advances despite criticism 7 2 more COVID-19 cases in Fairfield Public Schools View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.