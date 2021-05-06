Skip to main content
Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels third. Jose Rojas doubles. David Fletcher singles to shallow infield. Jose Rojas to third. Taylor Ward out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan Yarbrough to Yoshi Tsutsugo. David Fletcher to second. Mike Trout is intentionally walked. Jared Walsh walks. Mike Trout to second. David Fletcher to third. Jose Rojas scores. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. Phil Gosselin reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jared Walsh out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Angels 1, Rays 0.

Rays seventh. Brett Phillips walks. Willy Adames singles to left field. Brett Phillips to second. Brandon Lowe homers to center field. Willy Adames scores. Brett Phillips scores. Austin Meadows pops out to third base to Jose Iglesias. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Rojas to Jared Walsh. Joey Wendle walks. Kevin Kiermaier lines out to shallow right field to David Fletcher.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Angels 1.

