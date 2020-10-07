https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-7-N-Y-Yankees-5-15626877.php
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Margot rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|New York
|010
|300
|001
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|122
|011
|00x
|—
|7
E_Happ (). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Stanton 2 (3), Arozarena (2), Zunino (1), Margot (1), Meadows (1). SB_Wendle (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|García
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Happ L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Ottavino
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Loaisiga
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow W,1-0
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|10
|Castillo H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Fairbanks S,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
Glasnow pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_García (Choi).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Dave Rackley; Left, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:43.
View Comments