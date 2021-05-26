Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0

Florida 0 0 0 — 0 Tampa Bay 1 1 2 — 4 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Maroon 1 (Sergachev, Johnson), 6:16. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 3 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:27 (pp). Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Cernak, Kucherov), 14:36. 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 4 (Cernak, Stamkos), 18:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 8-11-10_29. Tampa Bay 8-7-9_24. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 3. Goalies_Florida, Knight 1-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 4-2-0 (29-29). A_10,092 (19,092). T_2:25. Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson. More for youSportsCurrent, former CT high school athletes appeal dismissal...By Michael FornabaioSportsUConn announces starting times for home football gamesBy Paul Doyle