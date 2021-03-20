Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1

Chicago 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay 1 3 0 4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Stamkos, Killorn), 6:21.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 9 (Sergachev, Hedman), 1:53. 3, Tampa Bay, Gourde 10 (Hedman, Coleman), 14:15. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 15 (Hedman, Killorn), 18:21 (pp).

Third Period_5, Chicago, DeBrincat 16 (Kurashev, Kubalik), 4:50.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-14-5_31. Tampa Bay 7-10-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Subban 4-4-1 (29 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 20-3-1 (31-30).

A_3,800 (19,092). T_2:20.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Pierre Racicot.

