Min_Cook 1 run (kick failed), 14:17. Drive: 14 plays, 84 yards, 8:15. Key Plays: Cousins 15 pass to Thielen; Cousins 15 pass to Thielen; Suh 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-7; Cook 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 0.

TB_S.Miller 48 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:41. Drive: 4 plays, 74 yards, 1:49. Key Play: Brady 20 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6.

TB_R.Jones 1 run (Succop kick), :44. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 3:53. Key Plays: Brady 16 pass to Godwin; R.Jones 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 3 pass to McCoy on 3rd-and-6; Gladney 0 interception return to Minnesota 1. Tampa Bay 14, Minnesota 6.

TB_FG Succop 18, :00. Drive: 4 plays, 71 yards, 00:21. Key Plays: Brady 16 pass to Brown; T.Davis 46-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Tampa Bay 17, Minnesota 6.

Third Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (kick failed), 10:09. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: McCoy 10 run on 3rd-and-2; McCoy 14 run on 3rd-and-2; Brady 29 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 23, Minnesota 6.

Min_I.Smith 14 pass from Cousins (Jefferson pass from Cousins), 1:36. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 8:33. Key Plays: Cousins 14 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-6; Cousins 9 pass to Ham on 3rd-and-2; Cook 1 run on 4th-and-1; Cousins 5 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-11; Cousins 7 pass to Conklin on 4th-and-6. Tampa Bay 23, Minnesota 14.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 48, 5:16. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Brady 10 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-8; R.Jones 16 run; Brady 6 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 26, Minnesota 14.

A_16,031.

___

Min TB FIRST DOWNS 27 17 Rushing 11 6 Passing 14 8 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-15 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 4-5 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 335 303 Total Plays 76 49 Avg Gain 4.4 6.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 162 107 Rushes 33 26 Avg per rush 4.9 4.1 NET YARDS PASSING 173 196 Sacked-Yds lost 6-52 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 225 196 Completed-Att. 24-37 15-23 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.0 8.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-3-3 5-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 2-38.0 3-50.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 15 4 Punt Returns 2-15 1-4 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-71 5-34 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 39:03 20:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 22-102, Cousins 5-41, Abdullah 3-11, Boone 2-8, Ham 1-0. Tampa Bay, Jones 18-80, McCoy 4-32, Brady 3-(minus 2), Vaughn 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 24-37-0-225. Tampa Bay, Brady 15-23-0-196.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Conklin 5-40, I.Smith 4-63, Jefferson 4-39, Thielen 3-39, Ham 3-22, Abdullah 2-10, Cook 2-8, Boone 1-4. Tampa Bay, Brown 5-49, Evans 3-56, Godwin 2-25, S.Miller 1-48, Brate 1-9, Jones 1-4, McCoy 1-3, Gronkowski 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Beebe 2-15. Tampa Bay, Barner 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Tampa Bay, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Davis 3-4-0, H.Smith 3-3-0, Gladney 3-2-0, C.Jones 3-0-0, Wilson 2-4-0, Harris 2-1-0, Odenigbo 2-1-0, Dantzler 2-0-0, Stephen 1-1-0, Wonnum 1-1-0, Dye 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, J.Johnson 0-2-0, J.Lynch 0-1-0, Mata'afa 0-1-0, Watts 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, Winfield 9-2-1, White 7-2-0, David 5-4-0, Whitehead 5-0-0, C.Davis 4-2-0, Murphy-Bunting 4-1-0, Barrett 4-0-2, Suh 3-3-1, Nunez-Roches 2-3-0, Gholston 2-2-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-1, Nelson 1-1-0, O'Connor 1-0-1, Edwards 0-2-0, McLendon 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, None. Tampa Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 54, Bailey 46, Bailey 36.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mike Wimmer.