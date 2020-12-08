THE CITADEL 96, COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Spalding
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Brinson
|24
|2-6
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Doss
|21
|2-10
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|5
|McKinney
|15
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|Oates
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|Heathcock
|20
|2-7
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|0
|5
|Rodriguez
|18
|3-7
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|12
|Causey
|14
|0-1
|1-2
|3-3
|1
|1
|1
|Newman
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Woods
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Bolden
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Kuczinski
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Kellon
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|10-12
|5-23
|12
|14
|57
Percentages: FG .345, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Woods 3-5, Oates 1-2, Rodriguez 1-3, McKinney 1-4, Doss 1-6, Brinson 0-1, Newman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Woods).
Turnovers: 10 (Causey 2, Rodriguez 2, Bolden, Kuczinski, McKinney, Newman, Spalding, Woods).
Steals: 4 (Doss, Kuczinski, Oates, Spalding).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|THE CITADEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|33
|13-21
|1-2
|5-21
|7
|0
|31
|Spence
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Abee
|21
|4-9
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|2
|15
|Fitzgibbons
|21
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|3
|Rice
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|11
|Clark
|20
|4-6
|0-2
|4-7
|2
|1
|8
|Higgins
|20
|1-4
|1-2
|2-2
|5
|0
|4
|Davis
|19
|4-4
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|11
|Spencer
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Webster
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|Gammons
|8
|2-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|Engler
|7
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|35-71
|8-14
|18-48
|25
|7
|96
Percentages: FG .493, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 18-32, .563 (Brown 4-6, Abee 4-8, Rice 3-6, Davis 2-2, Gammons 2-4, Engler 1-1, Fitzgibbons 1-2, Higgins 1-2, Clark 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Abee, Clark, Fitzgibbons, Gammons).
Turnovers: 7 (Clark 2, Abee, Brown, Higgins, Rice, Spence).
Steals: 6 (Clark 2, Engler 2, Brown, Fitzgibbons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Columbia International
|29
|28
|—
|57
|The Citadel
|54
|42
|—
|96
A_463 (6,000).