TEXAS A&M 85, NEW ORLEANS 65

FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
T.Jackson 12 0-2 0-2 0-1 1 1 0
Robinson 28 0-7 0-0 4-9 5 1 0
Green 34 6-14 4-4 0-4 2 3 17
Sackey 33 2-6 2-2 0-1 5 1 7
St. Hilaire 32 7-13 4-8 1-5 1 1 20
Kirkland 18 5-8 0-0 3-7 0 4 10
Allen-Eikens 15 1-2 1-2 0-2 3 1 3
Doughty 13 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 2 2
Bell 7 2-2 0-1 0-0 0 3 4
Carson 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Myers 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Washington 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
N.Williams 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-59 11-19 9-31 20 17 65

Percentages: FG .424, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (St. Hilaire 2-4, Green 1-3, Sackey 1-3, Carson 0-1, Doughty 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kirkland, Robinson).

Turnovers: 15 (Allen-Eikens 3, St. Hilaire 3, Bell 2, Green 2, Sackey 2, T.Jackson 2, Robinson).

Steals: 4 (St. Hilaire 3, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 14 1-2 4-6 1-6 2 3 6
Gordon 25 6-7 0-0 0-2 4 0 15
Obaseki 18 2-5 2-4 1-4 2 1 6
Radford 26 6-9 0-0 2-6 3 2 13
M.Williams 22 4-10 0-0 1-3 2 4 10
Diarra 21 4-8 2-2 0-4 2 2 11
Cash 19 2-6 0-2 4-8 0 2 4
Taylor 19 3-7 3-4 0-2 2 3 11
Q.Jackson 16 2-6 0-0 0-2 0 3 5
Henderson 11 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Hefner 9 1-2 1-2 0-0 1 0 4
Totals 200 31-64 12-20 10-39 18 20 85

Percentages: FG .484, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Gordon 3-4, Taylor 2-3, M.Williams 2-7, Radford 1-1, Diarra 1-2, Hefner 1-2, Q.Jackson 1-2, Cash 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Henderson 2, Radford 2, Diarra, M.Williams, Obaseki, Taylor).

Turnovers: 10 (Diarra 4, M.Williams 2, Brown, Cash, Q.Jackson, Radford).

Steals: 7 (Cash 2, Diarra 2, Gordon 2, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans 26 39 65
Texas A&M 44 41 85

A_4,958 (12,989).