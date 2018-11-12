TABC high school basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas high school boys and girls public and private school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Nov. 12:

BOYS PUBLIC

CLASS 6A

1. Denton Guyer, 1-0; 2. South Garland, 1-0; 3. Katy Morton Ranch, 1-0; 4. Lake Travis, 1-0; 5. Duncanville, 0-1; 6. Rockwall, 1-0; 7. South Grand Prairie; 8. North Crowley, 1-0; 9. Houston Sam Houston, 1-0; 10. Waxahachie, 1-0; 11. Waco Midway, 0-1; 12. Klein Forest, 1-0; 13. Aldine Eisenhower, 0-1; 14. Laredo Nixon; 15. Richardson Pearce, 0-1; 16. Dickinson, 0-1; 17. Fort Bend Elkins; 18. Dallas Jesuit, 1-0; 19. DeSoto, 1-1; 20. Houston Spring Woods, 0-1; 21. Allen; 22. Beaumont United, 0-1; 23. Austin Westlake, 2-0; 24. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 0-1; 25. Harlingen.

CLASS 5A

1. Justin Northwest, 0-1; 2. Lancaster, 0-1; 3. Alvin Shadow Creek, 1-0; 4. Little Elm, 0-1; 5. Frisco Liberty, 1-0; 6. Mansfield Timberview, 1-0; 7. SA Houston; 8. Pflugerville Connally, 1-0; 9. Bryan Rudder; 10. SA Wagner, 0-1; 11. Austin LBJ; 12. FW Brewer; 13. Fort Bend Hightower, 1-0; 14. Sulphur Springs, 1-0; 15. Port Arthur Memorial, 0-1; 16. EP Burges, 1-0; 17. Dallas Kimball, 1-0; 18. WF Rider, 0-1; 19. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 0-1; 20. SA Harlandale; 21. Denton Ryan; 22. CC Ray, 1-0; 23. Barbers Hill, 1-0; 24. Austin Lanier, 1-0; 25. College Station, 1-0.

CLASS 4A

1. Silsbee; 2. Dallas Carter; 3. Argyle; 4. Wilmer Hutchins, 1-0; 5. Houston Yates, 1-0; 6. Dallas Lincoln; 7. Lubbock Estacado; 8. Liberty Hill; 9. Burkburnett; 10. FW Dunbar, 0-1; 11. Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson; 12. Clint, 1-0; 13. Waco Connally; 14. Wharton; 15. Dallas Faith Family, 1-1; 16. Navasota; 17. Seminole; 18. Center; 19. Kennedale, 1-0; 20. La Marque, 1-0; 21. Decatur; 22. Longview Spring Hill; 23. CC West Oso; 24. Krum, 0-1; 25. Fredericksburg.

CLASS 3A

1. Bowie; 2. Winnie East Chambers; 3. Brock, 0-1; 4. Dallas Madison, 0-1; 5. Marion; 6. Grandview; 7. CC London; 8. Commerce; 9. Shallowater; 10. Aransas Pass; 11. Teague; 12. Van Alstyne; 13. Brownfield; 14. SA Cole; 15. Tatum; 16. Odem; 17. Coldspring-Oakhurst; 18. Wall; 19. Peaster, 1-0; 20. Edgewood; 21. Kemp; 22. Diboll; 23. Pottsboro; 24. Mount Vernon; 25. Palestine Westwood.

CLASS 2A

1. Shelbyville; 2. Muenster; 3. Gruver; 4. Grapeland; 5. Celeste; 6. Tenaha; 7. Martins Mill, 1-0; 8. Clarksville; 9. Thorndale; 10. Big Sandy; 11. Hearne; 12. Stinnett West Texas; 13. Sanford Fritch; 14. Woden; 15. New Deal; 16. Snook; 17. Forsan; 18. Broaddus; 19. Albany; 20. Port Aransas, 1-0; 21. San Perlita; 22. Sundown; 23. Brazos; 24. Cushing; 25. Mumford, 1-0.

CLASS 1A

1. Lipan, 1-0; 2. Nazareth; 3. La Rue La Poynor, 1-0; 4. Graford; 5. McLean; 6. Neches, 0-1; 7. Jayton; 8. Moulton; 9. New Home; 10. Slidell, 0-1; 11. Waelder, 1-0; 12. Eula, 1-1; 13. Morton; 14. Priddy, 0-1; 15. Happy; 16. Oakwood; 17. Texline, 1-0; 18. Laneville, 1-0; 19. Gail Borden County; 20. Dime Box; 21. Paducah; 22. Leggett, 0-1; 23. Ector; 24. Milford; 25. Menard.

GIRLS PUBLIC

CLASS 6A

1. Duncanville, 5-1; 2. Garland Sachse, 3-0; 3. Dallas Skyline, 3-0; 4. Jersey Village, 3-0; 5. DeSoto, 2-0; 7. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 3-0; 6. Plano, 3-0; 8. SA Clark, 4-0; 9. Cypress Ranch, 2-0; 10. South Grand Prairie, 5-0; 11. Plano East, 7-0; 12. Allen, 1-1; 13. Cedar Hill, 4-1; 14. Cibole Steele, 5-1; 15. Austin Westlake, 1-1; 16. Irving MacArthur, 1-1; 17. Langham Creek, 4-1; 18. Arlington Bowie, 3-1; 19. Prosper, 5-2; 20. Humble Summer Creek, 3-2; 21. Cypress Creek, 2-1; 22. Lewisville, 5-1; 23. Harlingen, 6-0; 24. SA O'Connor, 4-1; 25. Copperas Cove, 7-0.

CLASS 5A

1. Mansfield Timberview, 7-0; 2. SA Veterans Memorial, 3-0; 3. Fort Bend Hightower, 7-0; 4. CC Flour Bluff, 2-0; 5. CC Veterans Memorial, 5-0; 6. Amarillo, 4-2; 7. Manvel, 6-1; 8. Barbers Hill, 6-1; 9. Kerrville Tivy; 10. Pflugerville, 2-2; 11. Frisco Lone Star, 3-3; 12. NRH Birdville, 2-0; 13. Mansfield Legacy, 1-1; 14. Denison, 5-2; 15. Cedar Park, 5-1; 16. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 5-1; 17. Midlothian, 3-1; 18. College Station, 3-0; 19. Crowley, 2-2; 20. Georgetown, 4-2; 21. Princeton, 2-1; 22. Austin Crockett, 2-0; 23. Magnolia West, 4-2; 24. Lewisville The Colony, 1-1; 25. Lubbock Cooper, 2-0.

CLASS 4A

1. Canyon, 1-0; 2. Dallas Lincoln, 2-1; 3. Levelland, 2-0; 4. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 3-1; 5. Argyle, 2-3; 6. Stephenville, 1-0; 7. Boerne, 1-0; 8. Glen Rose, 1-0; 9. Bullard, 3-0; 10. Houston Yates, 2-0; 11. Canton, 2-0; 12. Fredericksburg, 2-0; 13. Gilmer, 1-0; 14. Bridgeport, 2-1; 15. Liberty Hill, 1-1; 16. Houston Wheatley, 4-3; 17. Midlothian Heritage, 1-1; 18. Geronimo Navarro, 1-1; 19. Sunnyvale, 2-0; 20. La Vernia, 2-0; 21. Fairfield, 1-0; 22. Stafford, 3-0; 23. Gatesville, 2-0; 24. CC West Oso, 4-1; 25. Brownwood, 1-1.

CLASS 3A

1. Idalou, 1-1; 2. Woodville, 1-0; 3. Wall, 2-0; 4. Poth; 5. Mount Vernon; 6. Tyler Chapel Hill, 2-0; 7. Canadian, 2-0; 8. Pottsboro; 9. Karnes City, 1-0; 10. Brock, 1-0; 11. Winnsboro, 2-1; 12. Ponder, 1-1; 13. Tuscola Jim Ned, 2-1; 14. Keene, 1-0; 15. Buffalo, 1-0; 16. Colorado City, 1-0; 17. Grandview, 2-0; 18. Marion, 2-0; 19. Peaster, 1-0; 20. Howe, 1-0; 21. Cisco, 1-1; 22. Franklin; 23. Shallowater; 24. Teague; 25. George West.

CLASS 2A

1. Martins Mill, 1-0; 2. Panhandle, 2-0; 3. Mason, 1-0; 4. Wellington, 1-0; 5. Grapeland, 1-1; 6. Era, 2-0; 7. Haskell, 2-0; 8. San Saba, 2-0; 9. Woden, 1-0; 10. Tenaha, 2-0; 11. Vega, 2-0; 12. Windthorst; 13. Farwell, 1-1; 14. Collinsville, 1-0; 15. Campbell, 2-0; 16. Falls City, 2-0; 17. Lovelady, 2-0; 18. Douglass, 2-0; 19. Timpson, 1-0; 20. Sundown, 2-0; 21. Slocum, 3-0; 22. Weimar, 1-0; 23. Goldthwaite, 2-0; 24. Snook; 25. Gladewater Union Grove.

CLASS 1A

1. Nazareth, 1-1; 2. Dodd City, 1-0; 3. Ropesville, 1-0; 4. Hermleigh, 3-0; 5. Claude, 1-0; 6. McLean, 2-0; 7. Moulton, 2-0; 8. Garden City, 3-0; 9. Rankin, 3-0; 10. Roby, 1-0; 11. Huckabay, 2-0; 12. Gorman, 1-0; 13. Slidell, 3-0; 14. Lipan, 1-1; 15. Eula, 1-1; 16. Blackwell, 2-1; 17. Jayton, 3-0; 18. Lenorah Grady, 1-0; 19. Ackerly Sands, 1-0; 20. Frost, 1-0; 21. Spur, 1-0; 22. Hamlin, 1-1; 23. Tilden McMullen County; 24. Chireno, 1-0; 25. Rocksprings, 1-0.

GIRLS PRIVATE

CLASS 6A/SPC

1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3-3; 2. Houston St. Agnes Academy, 5-2; 3. Houston Kinkaid; 4. Plano Prestonwood; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian, 3-0; 6. SA Incarnate Word, 0-2; 7. Houston The Village School, 1-0; 8. Houston Christian, 0-1; 9. Plano John Paul II, 2-1; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 2-0.

CLASS 5A

1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 1-0; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 0-1; 3. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 1-0; 4. SA Christian, 2-1; 5. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 1-2; 6. Corpus Christi IWA, 2-1; 7. Grapevine Faith Christian; 8. Corpus Christi John Paul II; 9. Austin Brentwood Christian, 3-2; 10. Austin St. Michael's, 0-3.

CLASS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian; 2. Houston Lutheran North, 1-1; 3. Lubbock Christian, 1-0; 4. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 3-1; 5. League City Bay Area Christian, 1-0; 6. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 1-1; 7. Woodlands Christian Academy; 8. Austin Texas For Deaf; 9. Dallas Shelton, 2-0; 10. Boerne Geneva School, 3-0.

CLASS 3A

1. Midland Classical; 2. Temple Central Texas Christian; 3. Ft Worth Lake Country, 2-0; 4. Marble Falls Faith Academy; 5. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 2-1; 6. Round Rock Christian; 7. SA Castle Hills, 0-1; 8. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 1-1; 9. Tomball Rosehill, 3-1; 10. Denton Calvary, 1-0.

CLASS 2A

1. Shiner St. Paul Catholic; 2. Lubbock Southcrest; 3. Austin Waldorf; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian; 5. Muenster Sacred Heart; 6. Bryan St. Joseph, 0-1; 7. Lubbock All-Saints; 8. Longview Christian Heritage; 9. Bryan Allen Academy; 10. Irving The Highlands, 2-0.

CLASS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury, 0-1; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 3-1; 3. SA Legacy; 4. Edinburg Harvest; 5. WF Notre Dame; 6. San Marcos Hill Country; 7. Waxahachie Prep; 8. Longview Trinity Christian; 9. EP Jesus Chapel, 0-0 10. Kingwood Covenant Christian, 1-4.