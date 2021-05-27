Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay nearly $80M in FIFA case

NEW YORK (AP) — The Swiss bank Julius Baer agreed to pay nearly $80 million in fines and penalties for its role in illegal payments involving FIFA and the South American governing body CONMEBOL.
The bank will pay a $43.32 million fine plus $36,368,400 in restitution -- matching the total of the illegal payments -- for a total of $79,688,400, according to a plea agreement read into the record Thursday by U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen. The money is due within 10 days of the formal filing of the agreement later Thursday, Chen said.