Swiss World Cup forward Shaqiri leaves Stoke for Liverpool





FILE - In this Sunday, April 1, 2018 file photo, Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri chases the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium in London.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Swiss World Cup forward Xherdan Shaqiri has left relegated Stoke City for Champions League runner-up Liverpool.

Liverpool said the 26-year-old player had signed "a long-term contract", but did not disclose the transfer fee. Media reports put it at 13 million pounds ($17.2 million).

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach (Jurgen Klopp)," said Shaqiri. "As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football.

"A few years ago I wanted to come too, but it didn't happen. I'm really happy I'm finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That's what I'm here for."

Stoke was relegated from the Premier League in May. Liverpool, beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, finished fourth in England's top flight.