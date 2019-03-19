Swimmer Kenneth To dies at 26 while training in Florida

HONG KONG (AP) — Kenneth To, a swimmer who won a silver medal for Australia at the 2013 world championships, has died after becoming ill while training in Florida. He was 26.

To won six medals for Australia at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore, including gold in the 400-meter medley. At the 2013 worlds in Barcelona, To was part of Australia's silver medal-winning 400 medley relay squad.

"(To) felt unwell at a training session and was taken to hospital where sadly, he passed away," the Hong Kong Sports Institute said. "Kenneth was known as a truly exceptional person, warm, funny and kind."

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Born in Hong Kong, To's family moved to Australia when he was young. He transferred his nationality in 2016 to swim for Hong Kong and was training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports