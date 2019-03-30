Sweet repeat: Notre Dame women beat Texas A&M 87-80 in NCAAs

Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw yells during the first half of a regional semifinal game against the Texas A&M in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Chicago. Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw yells during the first half of a regional semifinal game against the Texas A&M in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Sweet repeat: Notre Dame women beat Texas A&M 87-80 in NCAAs 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 34 points, Jessica Shepard added 24 points and 14 rebounds, and defending national champion Notre Dame beat Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, 87-80 on Saturday.

Ogunbowale scored 12 in the final 6:45 to help the top-seeded Fighting Irish (33-3) advance to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine years. They will play No. 2 seed Stanford or 11th-seeded Missouri State in the Chicago Region final on Monday.

Ogunbowale, the Irish's career scoring leader, surpassed her previous high of 32 points. Shepard dominated down low, and Notre Dame got a sweet repeat to go with its 12th straight win.

Chennedy Carter led Texas A&M (26-8) with a season-high 35 points in another impressive NCAA performance. The sophomore guard came in averaging just over 30 points in five career tournament games and came out connecting again, nailing 7 of 12 3-pointers.

Kayla Wells scored 18. But it was an all-too-familiar result against Notre Dame for the fourth-seeded Aggies.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/WomensNCAATournament and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25