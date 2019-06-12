Swedish regions show support for 2026 Winter Olympics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — All three regions proposing to stage events at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Sweden have committed their backing for the bid for the first time.

With less than two weeks to go before the vote, the leaders of the executive councils in Stockholm, Jamtland and Dalarna have published a joint letter underlining their support for a bid that has struggled for political approval.

The regions highlight the "uniquely sustainable way" that an Olympics in Sweden would be delivered as well as providing an "opportunity to show the breadth and beauty of our magnificent country — and to increase awareness and interest in Sweden."

The vote on June 24 is between bids from Italy, centered on Milan, and Sweden, which is using one Latvian sports venue. Both candidates were given extra time to secure elusive government backing.

