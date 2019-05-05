Suzuki, Robles homer in 8th to lead Nationals past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kurt Suzuki and Victor Robles hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning to rally the Washington Nationals to a 10-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

It was just the third win in the last 10 for the Nationals, whose injuries continued to pile up.

Already without Ryan Zimmerman (foot), Anthony Rendon (elbow) and Trea Turner (finger), Washington placed left fielder Juan Soto (back) on the 10-day injured list prior to the game. And the Nationals suffered two injuries during the game, with first baseman Matt Adams jamming his left shoulder and center fielder Michael Taylor injuring his left wrist. Both exited the game.

Washington was so short-handed that ace right-hander Max Scherzer pinch-hit with the bases loaded in the ninth. Scherzer, a career .190 hitter, lined a ball hard just foul down the right-field line before grounding out to end the inning.

Brian Dozier homered for Washington.

Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Jean Segura had three hits with a double and an RBI, and J.T. Realmuto doubled and drove in three for the Phillies. Philadelphia had six doubles among its 12 hits.

After giving up five runs in the seventh, the Nationals came back with four two-out runs in the eighth to make a winner out of Tony Sipp (1-1).

Pat Neshek got the first two outs of the eighth for the Phillies but was lifted for Adam Morgan (1-1) with runners on first and second. Morgan set a franchise record Friday by making his 16th appearance without allowing a run, but pinch-hitter Suzuki ended Morgan's streak with a three-run shot to left to tie the game at 8. Robles followed with an opposite-field homer to right to put the Nationals in front.

Sipp got the final two outs of the seventh after relieving Joe Ross, who surrendered five runs on five hits — four doubles — while recording just one out that allowed Philadelphia to take an 8-5 lead.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin threw a career-high 118 pitches while allowing three runs and six hits in six innings. The left-hander, who was in line for the win before Ross' seventh-inning struggles, worked out of a jam in the sixth when he didn't allow a run after the first two runners reached.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

The beginning of the game was delayed 23 minutes due to a pregame ceremony for former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins' official retirement.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Soto is eligible to return May 11. Washington recalled Andrew Stevenson from Triple-A to fill Soto's roster spot. . Adams was hurt making a diving out on Phil Gosselin in the second and Taylor was injured in the same inning while diving for Segura's double.

Phillies: OF Odubel Herrera, out since April 17 with a right hamstring strain, was activated from the injured list and flied out to right in the seventh and popped out foul to third to end the game. OF Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment to open a spot for Herrera.

UP NEXT

Washington RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-4, 5.94) opposes Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (3-3, 3.34) in the finale of the three-game set on Sunday.

