Suns win 12th straight with ease, roll past Nuggets 126-97 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Nov. 21, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 and the fast-starting Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 12, routing the short-handed Denver Nuggets 126-97 on Sunday night.
The Suns scored 48 points in the first quarter for a 20-point lead, shooting 17 of 22 (77.3%) from the field, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.