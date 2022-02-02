Suns roll to 11th straight victory, beat Nets 121-111 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 1:41 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Every opposing team knows that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker can score points in bunches. They also know about Chris Paul's elite passing and mid-range game, along with Deandre Ayton's low-post scoring ability.
Then there's Mikal Bridges. He's a No. 4 option that makes this arguably the deepest team in the NBA.