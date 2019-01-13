Suburban Chicago officials: Bowl game sponsorship a success

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago officials have called their $300,000 sponsorship of a nationally televised college football bowl game a success, but they plan to wait for additional data before deciding whether to sponsor another.

The Daily Herald reports that businesses from cities such as Houston and New York City have contacted Elk Grove Village about business opportunities following the village's sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in the Bahamas.

Mayor Craig Johnson says the sponsorship successfully promoted a local industrial park. He says the campaign's website had a spike of nearly 20,000 hits in December, up from a couple thousand during previous months.

Officials have until March 1 to decide if they want to sponsor the game for the same fee this year.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com