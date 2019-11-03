Subban, Blackwood lead New Jersey over Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — P.K. Subban scored early in the third period, lifting the New Jersey Devils to their first road victory of the season, 5-3 over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Miles Wood had a goal and an assist for New Jersey, which entered having been outscored 14-2 in three road games. Wood assisted Subban's score, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves. Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes also scored, and Damon Severson added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Hischier's goal early in the second period gave New Jersey its first lead on the road this season. After a Carolina turnover, Hischier beat James Reimer with a high shot 34 seconds into the period.

Erik Haula had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had its three-game home win streak snapped. He tied the score at 3-3 midway through the second period, one-timing Ryan Dzingel's pass from behind the net.

Reimer made 22 saves for Carolina.

New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) falls to the ice while Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. less New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) falls to the ice while Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, ... more Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Subban, Blackwood lead New Jersey over Carolina 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The teams were tied at two after the first period. Carolina outshot New Jersey 14-9 in the first, getting goals from Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen. New Jersey twice rallied from one-goal deficits, getting Wood's rebound goal off the end boards and then Hughes' power-play score with 26.5 seconds left in the first.

On Hughes' goal, a scramble in front of the Carolina net resulted in the puck resting against Reimer's right skate. Hughes saw it and poked it in for his third goal of the season.

NOTES: Subban's goal was the 100th of his career. ... The Hurricanes fell to 7-1 when scoring first. ... Teravainen's goal gave Carolina four consecutive games with a power-play goal. ... The Hurricanes gave starting goalie Petr Mrazek a rest one night after he won his 15th consecutive home start in a 7-3 victory over Detroit. ... Hughes' goal was New Jersey's first road power-play score. New Jersey had been 0 for 12 as a visitor on the power play this season. ... New Jersey has allowed 17 goals in four road games. ... Blackwood's first NHL victory was last December in Raleigh, 2-0 over the Hurricanes.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: At Philadelphia on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports