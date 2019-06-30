Stricker makes record debut and wins US Senior Open

Steve Stricker lines up a putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Sunday, June 30, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut one for the record book by closing with a 1-under 69 to set the 72-hole record and win by six shots.

Stricker birdied the opening hole on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame and was never seriously challenged. He finished at 19-under 261. The previous record was 264 by Kenny Perry in 2017 at Salem Country Club.

The 52-year-old Stricker won a PGA Tour Champions major for the second time this year. He won the Regions Tradition in May.

Jerry Kelly (69) and defending champion David Toms (68) tied for second.

The victory gets Stricker into the U.S. Open next year at Winged Foot, where he tied for sixth in the 2006 U.S. Open, a key moment in resurrecting his career.