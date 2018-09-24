Story returns to lineup for playoff-chasing Rockies

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is congratulated by teammates after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Denver.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies All-Star Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup after missing a week with inflammation in his right elbow.

The slugging shortstop batted fifth in the order Monday night as the playoff-chasing Rockies open a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Story tweaked his elbow on a throw in the first inning Sept. 17 in Los Angeles and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth.

Although his elbow "feels good," he said he will alter his throwing style by staying over the top to relieve some of the pressure. The elbow doesn't bother him when he swings, he said.

Story is hitting .288 with 33 homers and 102 RBIs.

The Rockies began Monday trailing the NL West-leading Dodgers by 1½ games.

