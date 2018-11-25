Stevenson sparks Wichita State to 90-61 win over Rice

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Freshman Erik Stevenson came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points and Wichita State rolled to a 90-61 victory over Rice on Sunday.

Stevenson sank 4 of 8 3-pointers and added five rebounds for the Shockers (3-3). Markis McDuffie had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists and Jaime Echenique scored 14. McDuffie came in averaging 21.6 points per game and needs 25 points to become the 47th Shocker to top 1,000 career points. Dexter Dennis scored 11 with six boards.

Wichita State shot 53 percent from the floor (18 of 34) to take a 49-24 halftime lead. The Owls (3-4) got no closer than 17 points after intermission.

Jack Williams and reserve Chris Mullins scored 12 points apiece to pace Rice. Mullins had 10 points in the first half, hitting both of his 3-point attempts while his teammates missed all 13-shot attempts from distance.

It was the second meeting between the schools and the first in 70 years. Rice beat the Shockers 72-66 in 1949. At the time it was the most points Wichita State had scored in a game.