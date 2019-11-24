Stevens leads Mississippi State over Abilene Christian 45-7

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tommy Stevens had two touchdown passes and ran for another as Mississippi State defeated Abilene Christian 45-7 on Saturday.

Stevens had 165 yards passing and 88 yards rushing in the Bulldogs' final nonconference outing of the season. Kylin Hill added 153 yards rushing and had 88 yards receiving and a touchdown for Mississippi State (5-6).

The Bulldogs rolled up 577 yards of offense and had 372 yards rushing.

Luke Anthony was 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Abilene Christian.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a pair of Stevens' touchdowns passes. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a 4-yard scoring run by Nick Gibson. Stevens had an 11-yard scoring toss to Deddrick Thomas and an 88-yard touchdown pass to Hill in the second quarter.

Abilene Christian's lone touchdown of the game came on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Anthony to Tracy James in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens (7) evades an Abilene Christian defender as he runs for short yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Starkville, Miss.

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats finished up their third season under head coach Adam Dorrell. After a 2-9 season in Dorrell's debut season in 2017, Abilene Christian has won 11 games since the start of the 2018 season.

Mississippi State: It was the Bulldogs' final tune-up for the Egg Bowl and there's a lot riding on the Thanksgiving rivalry matchup. The Bulldogs need a win to gain bowl eligibility and to get a postseason invite for the 10th straight season.

UP NEXT

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats concluded their regular season Saturday at Mississippi State and finished with a 5-7 record. Abilene Christian posted a 4-5 record in the Southland Conference.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs conclude the regular season Thursday and host Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.