Steve Wright, Red Sox agree to $1,375,000, 1-year contract

BOSTON (AP) — Knuckleballer Steven Wright and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract for $1,375,000, a raise of $275,000, in a deal that avoided arbitration.

An All-Star in 2016, the 34-year-old right-hander started the 2018 season late following left knee surgery and a 15-game domestic violence suspension. He made four starts and six relief appearances, went back on the disabled list in late June because of the knee, then returned in September.

Wright went 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA in four starts and 16 relief appearances. He was removed from the Division Series roster following the opener against the New York Yankees, a day after re-injuring his left knee during a workout, and had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Nov. 13.

Nine Boston players remained set to swap proposed arbitration salaries on Friday, including AL MVP Mookie Betts. The outfielder had a $10.5 million salary last year after winning a hearing against the Red Sox.

Also eligible for arbitration are outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., shortstop Xander Bogarts, right-handers Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, utiliyman Brock Holt, catcher Sandy Leon and catcher/first baseman Blake Swihart.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports