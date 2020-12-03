Steelers, Chiefs, Saints closing in on playoff spots

The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on clinching their respective divisions going into Week 13.

The Steelers, who are 11-0, can wrap up the AFC North with a win over Washington on Monday night and a Browns loss against Tennessee on Sunday. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win or losses by the Raiders, Dolphins or Colts on Sunday.

The Chiefs can take the AFC West again with a win over the Broncos on Sunday night and a Raiders loss to the winless Jets. Or earn a playoff spot with a win.

And in the NFC, the Saints, who have won eight in a row, can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by the reeling Bears.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) waves as he leaves the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. Photo: Don Wright, AP

