'Stay focused': CFP games arrive with pandemic raging, again TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 3:29 p.m.
1 of6 Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the end of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Alabama won 41-24. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, is greeted by his wife Mary Beth Smart, right, after a win over Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Smart was named The Associated Press All-SEC coach of the year in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They are trying to have as many fun events as they can at the Orange Bowl for Georgia and Michigan, as always taking advantage of the tropical lifestyle that the Miami area has to offer. Dinner cruises. Beach days. Water toys.
It’s just like normal.