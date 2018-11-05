COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Watson 285 185 64.9 2389 8.38 17 6.0 7 2.5 73t 100.8
Hopkins 1 0 0.0 0 0.00 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 39.6
TEAM 286 185 64.7 2389 8.35 17 5.9 7 2.4 73t 100.0
OPPONENTS 332 215 64.8 2358 7.10 16 4.8 7 2.1 66t 92.0
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Miller 125 525 4.2 58 2
Blue 94 297 3.2 17 1
Watson 50 268 5.4 18 1
Coutee 3 0 0.0 3 0
Weeden 1 -1 -1.0 -1 0
Hopkins 1 -7 -7.0 -7 0
TEAM 274 1082 3.9 58 4
OPPONENTS 232 836 3.6 24 3
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hopkins 63 894 14.2 49t 7
Fuller V 32 503 15.7 73t 4
Coutee 21 196 9.3 22 1
Miller 13 105 8.1 16 1
Griffin 11 153 13.9 32 0
Blue 11 94 8.5 28 0
J.Thomas 9 127 14.1 39 3
Akins 9 89 9.9 18 0
Ellington 8 92 11.5 23 1
D.Thomas 3 61 20.3 31 0
Ervin 3 35 11.7 19 0
Smith 1 28 28.0 28 0
Coates 1 12 12.0 12 0
TEAM 185 2389 12.9 73t 17
OPPONENTS 215 2358 11.0 66t 16
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Reid 2 27 13.5 21 0
Jackson 2 24 12.0 13 0
Mathieu 2 6 3.0 6 0
Joseph 1 28 28.0 28t 1
TEAM 7 85 12.1 28t 1
OPPONENTS 7 17 2.4 15 0
SACKS NO.
Watt 9.0
Clowney 5.5
Mathieu 2.0
Reader 2.0
McKinney 1.5
Blackson 1.0
Ejiofor 1.0
Mercilus 1.0
TEAM 23.0
OPPONENTS 30.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Daniel 43 1914 44.5 39.8 22 61 0
TEAM 43 1914 44.5 39.8 22 61 0
OPPONENTS 46 2121 47.1 41.9 15 62 1
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Ervin 21 7 175 8.3 27 0
TEAM 21 7 175 8.3 27 0
OPPONENTS 19 13 124 6.5 22 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Ervin 10 253 25.3 36 0
Blue 1 13 13.0 13 0
TEAM 11 266 24.2 36 0
OPPONENTS 13 224 17.2 32 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Bademosi 0 1 0
Blue 0 0 1
Clowney 0 2 0
Ejiofor 0 1 0
Ervin 1 0 0
Hopkins 1 0 0
Jackson 0 1 0
Kelemete 0 0 1
Martin 1 0 0
Mathieu 0 1 0
Miller 1 0 0
Reid 0 1 0
Scarlett 0 1 0
Watson 7 0 3
TEAM 11 8 5
OPPONENTS 15 6 4
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 47 56 44 60 9 216
OPPONENTS 51 40 47 43 3 184
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF PTS
Fairbairn 0 0 0 0 21 22 19 22 54 0 78
Hopkins 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42
Fuller V 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Miller 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
J.Thomas 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Blue 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Clowney 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Coutee 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Ellington 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Joseph 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 23 4 17 2 21 22 19 22 54 0 216
OPPONENTS 19 3 16 0 17 17 17 19 52 0 184
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Ka'imi Fairbairn 1/ 1 6/ 6 6/ 6 5/ 6 1/ 3
TEAM 1/ 1 6/ 6 6/ 6 5/ 6 1/ 3
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 5/ 5 9/ 9 1/ 3