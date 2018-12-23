COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Watson 470 320 68.1 3931 8.36 26 5.5 9 1.9 73t 104.1
Hopkins 1 0 0.0 0 0.00 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 39.6
TEAM 471 320 67.9 3931 8.35 26 5.5 9 1.9 73t 103.0
OPPONENTS 566 370 65.4 4370 7.72 28 4.9 14 2.5 83t 94.0
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Miller 193 917 4.8 97t 4
Blue 147 487 3.3 17 2
Watson 86 485 5.6 34 4
Carter 1 7 7.0 7 0
Coutee 3 0 0.0 3 0
Weeden 1 -1 -1.0 -1 0
Foreman 7 -1 -0.1 2 0
Hopkins 1 -7 -7.0 -7 0
TEAM 439 1887 4.3 97t 10
OPPONENTS 369 1293 3.5 39 8
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hopkins 103 1425 13.8 49t 11
Fuller V 32 503 15.7 73t 4
Coutee 28 287 10.2 40 1
Griffin 23 297 12.9 47 0
D.Thomas 23 275 12.0 31 2
Miller 23 163 7.1 16 1
J.Thomas 19 209 11.0 39 4
Blue 18 142 7.9 28 0
Akins 17 225 13.2 28 0
Carter 16 162 10.1 50 0
Ellington 8 92 11.5 23 1
Ervin 3 35 11.7 19 0
Smith 2 63 31.5 35t 1
Foreman 2 28 14.0 20t 1
Webb 2 13 6.5 7 0
Coates 1 12 12.0 12 0
TEAM 320 3931 12.3 73t 26
OPPONENTS 370 4370 11.8 83t 28
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Reid 3 128 42.7 101t 1
Joseph 2 46 23.0 28t 1
Jackson 2 24 12.0 13 0
Mathieu 2 6 3.0 6 0
Hal 2 2 1.0 2 0
Cunningham 1 38 38.0 38t 1
Scarlett 1 8 8.0 8 0
McKinney 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 14 252 18.0 101t 3
OPPONENTS 9 24 2.7 15 0
SACKS NO.
Watt 14.5
Clowney 9.0
Covington 3.5
Mercilus 3.5
Mathieu 3.0
Reader 2.0
McKinney 1.5
Blackson 1.0
Ejiofor 1.0
Jackson 1.0
TEAM 40.0
OPPONENTS 56.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Daniel 67 2942 43.9 39.1 32 61 0
TEAM 67 2942 43.9 39.1 32 61 0
OPPONENTS 71 3283 46.9 41.0 23 62 1
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Ervin 21 7 175 8.3 27 0
Carter 10 5 90 9.0 25 0
Mathieu 1 1 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 32 13 271 8.5 27 0
OPPONENTS 29 21 223 7.7 26 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Ervin 10 253 25.3 36 0
Carter 9 221 24.6 30 0
Blue 1 13 13.0 13 0
TEAM 20 487 24.4 36 0
OPPONENTS 32 642 20.1 35 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Bademosi 0 1 0
Blackson 0 1 0
Blue 0 0 1
Carter 3 0 0
Clowney 0 3 0
Colvin 0 2 0
Davenport 0 0 1
Ejiofor 0 1 0
Ervin 1 0 0
Foreman 1 0 0
Hopkins 2 0 0
Howell 0 0 1
Jackson 0 1 0
Kelemete 0 0 1
Martin 1 0 1
Mathieu 0 1 0
Miller 1 0 0
Moore 0 0 1
Reid 0 2 0
Scarlett 0 1 0
Watson 9 0 3
TEAM 18 13 9
OPPONENTS 24 12 6
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 84 122 60 107 9 382
OPPONENTS 71 76 91 72 3 313
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF PTS
Fairbairn 0 0 0 0 37 39 35 40 54 0 142
Hopkins 11 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 66
Miller 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Fuller V 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
J.Thomas 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Watson 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Blue 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
D.Thomas 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Clowney 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Coutee 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Cunningham 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Ellington 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Foreman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Joseph 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Reid 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 40 10 26 4 37 39 35 40 54 0 382
OPPONENTS 36 8 28 0 29 32 22 25 54 0 313
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Ka'imi Fairbairn 1/ 1 7/ 7 11/11 12/15 4/ 6
TEAM 1/ 1 7/ 7 11/11 12/15 4/ 6
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 3/ 3 7/ 7 10/10 2/ 5