Stars forward Jamie Benn leaves game with upper-body injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas forward Jamie Benn has been ruled out for the rest of the Stars game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday because of an upper-body injury.

Benn, who has 21 goals and 20 assists in 61 games, was hurt during the first shift of the game and went to the dressing room for evaluation.

Dallas leads Chicago 3-1 late in the second period.

