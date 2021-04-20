Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Dallas Stars beat Detroit 5-2 on Tuesday night to sweep back-to-back games against the Red Wings and extend their winning streak to four games.
Joe Pavelski, Tanner Kero, Blake Comeau and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Stars (19-14-12), who finished a 4-0-1 homestand. Dallas has a season-best eight-game point streak (6-0-2). The Stars are one point behind fourth-place Nashville for the Central Division’s last playoff spot with two games in hand.