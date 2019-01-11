Stars-Flyers Sums
|Dallas
|0
|0
|1—1
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 11 (van Riemsdyk, Gudas), 1:23. 2, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 7 (Giroux, Couturier), 8:51. Penalties_Janmark, DAL, (high sticking), 6:30; Couturier, PHI, (tripping), 6:30; Klingberg, DAL, (high sticking), 10:27; van Riemsdyk, PHI, (tripping), 16:03; Fedun, DAL, (holding), 18:40.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Benn 18 (Seguin, Klingberg), 17:09. Penalties_Simmonds, PHI, (tripping), 8:08.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-13-18_38. Philadelphia 6-6-10_22.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 2.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 8-8-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 3-4-1 (38-37).
A_19,448 (19,543). T_2:28.
Referees_Brad Meier, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.