SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrell Terry scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half in his return following a one-game absence and Stanford went on a big run late to pull away and beat San Diego 62-59 in the Al Attles Classic on Saturday.

Oscar da Silva added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Cardinal (11-1) extended their best start since 2008-09 when they also opened the season 11-1.

Joey Calcaterra scored 17 points for San Diego (6-8). Marion Humphrey added 16 points. The Toreros had won three straight.

Stanford won despite trailing most of the first half and matching its season-worst of 20 turnovers overall.

Terry did not play in Stanford’s come-from-behind win over San Francisco on Tuesday because of an upper body injury. He was cleared to practice on Friday and got off to a sluggish start in the first of four games at the Chase Center before finding his rhythm.

Terry made three 3-pointers in the second half and scored on a reverse layup to cap an 11-0 run that put Stanford ahead 56-44. Da Silva had four points as part of the surge and finished with 10 in the second half.

Stanford led at halftime despite a sloppy first half. The Cardinal turned the ball over 10 times and couldn’t get much going offensively until Spencer Jones and Terry made back-to-back 3-pointers after San Diego went ahead 24-16.

Jones later hit a tying 3 and Daejon Davis tipped in a miss with 0.6 seconds remaining to put Stanford up 31-29.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The uneven offense was offset by another strong day from the Cardinal defense, which forced 17 turnovers and held San Diego to 36.5% shooting. Stanford has held all 12 opponents this season to 70 points or fewer.

San Diego: The Toreros had success early crowding the paint and forcing the Cardinal to settle for rushed shots from the perimeter. Once Stanford got rolling, San Diego had a difficult time keeping pace. It’s the third loss to a Pac-12 team this season and prevented the Toreros from capturing their 600th win in Division I.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts No. 1 Kansas at Maples Pavilion on Dec. 29.

San Diego: Hosts Whittier College on Dec. 29.

