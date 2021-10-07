Stanford at No. 22 Arizona State tops Pac-12 slate

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK: Stanford (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) at No. 22 Arizona State (4-1, 2-0). Both teams are coming off impressive wins. The Cardinal took down No. 8 Oregon 31-24 last week after scoring on an untimed down on the final play of regulation. The Sun Devils picked up one of their biggest wins under coach Herm Edwards, knocking off then-No. 20 UCLA 42-23. Stanford has won six of seven in the series and has already beaten two ranked opponents this season, taking down the Ducks and Southern California.