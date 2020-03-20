Stan Johnson hired as Loyola Marymount basketball coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Loyola Marymount hired Stan Johnson as its basketball coach Friday.

Johnson spent the last five years at Marquette, most recently as associate head coach. The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2019.

He was also on coaching staffs at Arizona State, Drake, Utah and Cal State Northridge. He had assistant jobs at Bemidji State and Southwest Baptist, both Division II schools.

Johnson played three years at Southern Utah, where he helped the Thunderbirds reach the NCAA Tournament. He played his senior year at Bemidji State.

Athletic director Craig Pintens said Johnson has “a tremendous vision” for the future of LMU basketball.

Johnson replaces Mike Dunlap who was dismissed on March 8 after going 81-108 in six seasons.

